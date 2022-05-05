FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men — including one who was out of jail on bond for murder — have been charged after Florence police found drugs and stolen guns inside of a home.

Tyquan Jamar Johnson and Harvey James Allen, IV, were charged after the Florence Police Department Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant Wednesday at 515 W. Marion St., according to authorities.

Johnson, who was out of jail on bond for murder, has been charged with trafficking 400 or more grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and the possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime.

Allen was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Police found 504 grams of what they suspect are meth pills, 98 grams of what they suspect is marijuana, five handguns and $936 in cash, according to authorities. Two of the guns are listed as stolen.

Johnson was released from jail in January after being denied bond in 2020. A judge had previously ruled that he would receive a $150,000 bond in March 2021 if he was not tried by August 2021.

His trial was delayed due to the pandemic.

He is one of three men who have been arrested in connection to the November 2019 shooting death of Kevin John Anthony Backus in Florence.