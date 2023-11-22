FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An hourslong barricade situation in Florence ended early Wednesday morning after a man surrendered to authorities, police said.

No one was hurt in the five-and-a-half-hour-long ordeal that began at about 10:20 p.m. when officers responded to a domestic call in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, police said.

After arriving, officers learned that the man had threatened other people inside the home. Police said he then barricaded himself in the residence and threatened to shoot officers if they did not leave him alone.

As the situation unfolded, the Florence police Emergency Response Team, negotiations team and Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies set up a perimeter and evacuated nearby buildings. The man finally came out after about 5.5 hours and surrendered to authorities.

“We are proud of the collaborative efforts of all those involved which helped to bring this situation to a peaceful resolution,” a Florence police spokesman said.

No additional details were immediately available.

