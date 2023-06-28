FLORENCE, S. C. (WBTW) – A Lamar man turned himself in Wednesday he allegedly shot someone at a Florence apartment complex during a verbal altercation Monday.
According to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, Rochelle Jamall Bines was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Bines was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and has a bond hearing set Thursday, according to Brandt.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.