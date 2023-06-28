FLORENCE, S. C. (WBTW) – A Lamar man turned himself in Wednesday he allegedly shot someone at a Florence apartment complex during a verbal altercation Monday.

According to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, Rochelle Jamall Bines was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bines was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and has a bond hearing set Thursday, according to Brandt.