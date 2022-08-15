FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department.

Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes.

Florence officers, along with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents, arrested him on Thursday on Wilson Street, according to police. A gun, along with 37.6 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 13.6 grams of cocaine, 167 grams of marijuana and three dosage units of methamphetamine and dextroamphetamine were found during a search of his vehicle.

In addition to the December 2020 shooting that he was shot during, Smooth was also wanted for a May 2020 burglary of a motel room, according to authorities.

He remained incarcerated, as of Monday afternoon, after being denied bond on his drug trafficking charges.