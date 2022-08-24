FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted in connection with an April shooting in Florence is now in custody, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

David Lee Simpson is charged with attempted murder, third-degree assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm in the city, Brandt said.

Simpson was arrested Tuesday by law enforcement in La Plata, Maryland, which is south of the Washington D.C. area.

Simpson’s charges are from two incidents on West Marion Street in April, Brandt said. On April 10, Simpson is accused of going to an apartment, knocking on the victim’s back door, and punching him in the face. On April 11, he’s accused of going to the same apartment and firing a shot at the victim.

The victim was hit in the leg, Brandt said.

Simpson was denied bond on the attempted murder charge and is held in the Florence County Detention Center, according to Brandt.