FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted by Florence police for allegedly threatening the staff at Kohls on Radio Drive after he was denied a job, according to police.

Tyheim Nicholas Shackue Brown is wanted for pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful communication, and second-degree harassment, according to police.

On Feb. 9, Brown was allegedly denied a job at Kohls and became disorderly with staff members, police said. He then left the store and allegedly threatened employees over the phone.

Brown allegedly later returned to the parking lot of the store and pointed what is believed to be a firearm out the window, according to police.

Anyone with information about Brown’s location is asked to call Cpl. Sieban at 843-665-3191 or email Tsieban@cityofflorence.com.

Brown previously allegedly made social media threats against the Florence Center in 2019.