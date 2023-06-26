FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are looking for a man who allegedly shot another man last week during a fight on Gregg Avenue.

Police obtained warrants charging Rochelle Jamal Bines with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the June 18 incident outside of apartments in the 1600 block of Gregg Avenue, Florence police said.

Police have not provided additional information about the shooting or the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence Police Cpl. Herman at 843-665-3191 ortherman@cityofflorence.com.