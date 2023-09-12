FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of shooting and killing another man in August has been from a hospital to jail to face a murder charge, according to Florence police.

Joshua Isaiah Daniels was released from the hospital and taken to the Florence County Detention Center on Sunday to face charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

His charges stem from an Aug. 28 homicide in which a person was killed at a home in the 800 block of Roosevelt Street. The name of the victim has not been released.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:05 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim and Daniels, who was hurt inside the residence. He was taken to the hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Florence police investigators allege that Daniels shot the victim and was then shot by a third person who was in the residence.

Daniels was denied bond during a hearing on Monday.

No additional information was immediately available.

