FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Sixty of the world’s best women’s tennis players are competing this week in the McLeod for Health Florence Open.

The city’s only professional tennis tournament, which helps raise awareness of breast cancer and promote physical activity, is taking place at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center located off of N. Cashua Drive. The event also helps with mammogram scholarships.

“It’s really exciting,” said Amy Murrell, whose daughter is entered in the tournament. “She’s been playing tennis since she was 4 or 5 years old, and she’s finally at a level where she can come out here and have a meaningful match with these professional tennis players. So [this is] very exciting for us to watch.”

Players are competing for USTA ranking points and a $25,000 prize.

Matches started at noon each day through Friday, with the singles semifinals and doubles finals on Saturday. The singles finals are on Sunday.