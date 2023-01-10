FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health in Florence revealed its new mobile mammography unit on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The new unit serves as a replacement for McLeod’s very first mobile mammography unit.

“When we set out to raise the funds for the first mobile unit in 2006, we never imagined how well it would be received by the community,” said President and CEO of McLeod Health Donna Isgett. “Fifteen years later when this incredible resource needed to be replaced so it could reliably travel throughout the region to offer this special service to women, once again donors to the McLeod Health Foundation responded to the call for help.”

More than 200 businesses and Florence community members contributed to the purchase of McLeod’s new mobile mammography unit, the release reads. More than $850,000 was raised for the new unit.

“We are here today to celebrate the impact the McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit has had on this region during the past 15 years,” said Medical Director of McLeod Breast Imaging Dr. Shawn Conwell. “Since 2008, we have screened more than 36,000 women across the northeastern region o South Carolina and detected more than 165 cases of breast cancer.”

McLeod Health encourages women to get mammograms annually to help with the early detection of breast cancer.

“According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer deaths could be lowered if women age 40 and older had an annual mammogram, an annual breast exam by a physician and practiced monthly breast self-exams,” Conwell said.

McLeod’s previous mobile mammography unit touched many lives, and the new unit is expected to do exactly the same as it serves women across the region.