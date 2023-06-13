FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Florence on Thursday to announce an investment in the state’s behavioral health infrastructure, according to a news release.

McMaster has scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference at MUSC Health’s Florence Rehabilitation Center at 121 East Cedar St.

He will be joined by representatives from the state Department of Health and Human Services, the Medical University of South Carolina, Francis Marion University, McLeod Health, General Assembly members, local leaders and other health care leaders.