FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 board members approved the installation of metal detectors in all four middle schools in the district at a meeting Thursday night.

Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said this was brought up because of the recent violence seen throughout the state.

“Given some of the things that have happened right here in South Carolina, in Greenville — the shooting — I believe this is necessary,” he said. We don’t necessarily want to have our schools like this, but it’s almost becoming the normal.”

O’Malley said he hopes to have some of the metal detectors in schools by the end of the school year.