FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – MINGLE of the Pee Dee will partner with three local nonprofits for a Diversity and Inclusion town hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Florence Chamber Offices.

The three local nonprofits include Four Giving Hearts, Practical Purpose Solutions, and Lila’s Full Court.

The town hall event is free of charge and is part of a series that discusses cultural sensitivity and will provide attendees with better ways to implement equity and inclusion.

Panelists include Damon White representing MINGLE of the Pee Dee and Adelia Ellis of Aroha Afro Latin Dance and Aroha Arts Collective.

The mission of MINGLE of the Pee Dee is to engage and enhance diverse professionals and entrepreneurs in professional development, social networking, and community service.



To RSVP, visit www.diversitytownhall.eventbrite.com