FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Lieutenant Scott Williamson’s time with the Florence Police Department came to an end on Thursday, according to the City of Florence Police Department.

Williamson served the city of Florence for 18 years with professionalism, integrity and tenacity, police said. He began his service as a Class III officer with the goal to become a Crime Scene Technician.

Courtesy: City of Florence Police Department

Determination helped Williamson achieve that goal.

“He was the model patrol officer, engaged Community Action Team member and meticulous Crime Scene Technician,” the police department said.

According to police, Williamson became an investigator later in his career before eventually being promoted to Sergeant, which allowed him to lead the Crime Scene Unit.

Williamson was seriously injured during an incident on Oct. 3, 2018, but recovered ‘miraculously’ and amazed his department by returning to duty, the police department said.

“We wish you the best as you continue to serve with the Wounded Blue,” the department said.