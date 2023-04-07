FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Monster Jam has three sessions this weekend in Florence, beginning Friday evening and ending Saturday evening.

The Friday session is at 7 p.m., while there are two sessions Saturday — one at 1 p.m. and another at 7 p.m., all at the Florence Center.

The afternoon session on Saturday has a pit party from 10:30 a.m. to noon where fans can meet the drivers, take pictures, get autographs and see the field up close before the show.

“I have my son here this weekend, Rylan, ” Said Brandon Vincent, who is the driver of “Grave-Digger.” “This is what Monster Jam is all about. It is a family sport. It’s about the family and the next generation coming up.”

The shows last for about two hours. The trucks weigh 12,000 pounds and can jump up to 40 feet in the air. They’ll do tricks, crash into things, race, doughnuts and freestyle.

“Monster Jam is full of action, it’s non-stop from the start to the end,” Vincent said. “It’s about the fans. The fans love these trucks.”

Juan Cruz, the tour manager for Monster Jam’s Arena Central series said a full house is expected.

“Florence is one of our loudest crowds and one of our best places for Monster Jam,” Cruz said. “We have a lot of history here.”

Tickets for the sessions can be purchased on the Florence Center website.