FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver was killed Saturday evening in Florence after his bike and another car collided at a city intersection, authorities said.

According to Florence police, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Palmetto Street and Bentree Lane after the drivers of both vehicles “disregarded the traffic signal and entered the intersection after the light turned red.”

Police said the motorcycle was speeding while going west on Palmetto Street and collided with a Ford sedan, which was turning left onto Bentree Lane from Palmetto Street. The driver of the Ford was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

