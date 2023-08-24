FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Thursday morning in a crash in the 200 block of S. Cashua Drive, according to Florence police.

It happened about 10:45 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the motorcyclist will be charged with driving too fast for conditions.