FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Thursday morning in a crash in the 200 block of S. Cashua Drive, according to Florence police.
It happened about 10:45 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the motorcyclist will be charged with driving too fast for conditions.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.