FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people have been injured in a rollover crash on Beltline Drive in front of West Florence High School, according to Florence police.
Emergency services are currently working at the scene, and authorities have asked people to avoid the area to assist with traffic congestion.
No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
