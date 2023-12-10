FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were critically injured after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Florence, according to police.
The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Friday, police said. It happened along Kershaw Street near Gaillard.
Multiple vehicles were overturned, according to police. Firefighters had to pull people out of one of the vehicles, where they found that multiple people had critical injuries.
Police said the vehicle reported stolen out of Florence County was speeding prior to the crash. The Florence Fatal Accident Investigation Team is investigating.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.