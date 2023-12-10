FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were critically injured after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Florence, according to police.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Friday, police said. It happened along Kershaw Street near Gaillard.

Multiple vehicles were overturned, according to police. Firefighters had to pull people out of one of the vehicles, where they found that multiple people had critical injuries.

Police said the vehicle reported stolen out of Florence County was speeding prior to the crash. The Florence Fatal Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

