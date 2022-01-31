Murdered Florence woman remembered at vigil

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Community members gathered Monday evening on Rice Planters Lane in Florence for a vigil for Taylor McFadden Robinson, who died from a gunshot wound to the head on Jan. 23.

Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr. is charged with first-degree burglary, murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police said the two were married but separated at the time of the shooting.

According to online court records, Taylor Robinson filed for an order of protection in March 2021, but it was denied. The two had a divorce hearing scheduled for Feb. 7.

Florence police are handling the investigation.