FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — As temperatures begin to fall, My Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit organization in Florence, is providing many basic items needed by men, women, and children in the community.

The group’s founder, minister Marcus Simmons, and four churches in the Florence area initially joined together to ensure to help homeless people and others receive essential services. It was created during the federal government shutdown of 2018-2019 when organizers say certain needs of the community were not being met.

The organization, which operates seven days a week, provides hot meals, care packages, hygiene products, clean clothing and spiritual encouragement to those in need. In 2020, the shelter served more than 75,000 meals. As of last year, they had served more than 79,000 meals.

“The reward of being able to serve the needs that we are able to serve with my Brother’s Keepers shelter, far outweigh any sacrifices we have to make from a personal standpoint,” said Andrea Jackson, a volunteer and current board member of the organization. “When I retired a second time, I began volunteering on Fridays, and I’ve been doing this now for about two years, actually about two and a half years. And it was just amazing to see the gratitude, but just the level of service and concern that the volunteers had one for and for the community we serve.”

The shelter will soon begin opening showers for those in need. Officials said they also plan to install a walk-in freezer early next year.

Volunteers and donations — specifically, carryout trays and blankets — are needed year-round, officials said.

To make a donation, go to the My Brother’s Keeper website or email give@mbkshelter.org.