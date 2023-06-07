FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A groundbreaking is planned Wednesday morning in Florence County for a new, state-of-the-art electric vehicle battery factory that is expected to create nearly 1,200 jobs.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other state and local leaders are attending the ceremony for the 1.5-million-square-foot plant, which is being built at the intersection of Estate Road and East Old Marion Highway across from Wilson High School.

The plant is being built by AESC, a Japanese battery technology company.

