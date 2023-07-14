FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) –The new director of the Florence Housing Authority knows he has a lot on his plate as he begins his new job.

Al Bradley, whose first day on the job was Thursday, has already met with his leadership team to go over what he hopes to accomplish during his first 90 days on the job. He said the plan is very detailed and that he plans to work hard every day to get the agency back on track after several months of problems.

Bradley said it was important for him to share his expectations, introduce himself to the team and allow members to do the same. He also said team members were able to explain to him some of the major issues that need to be addressed.

Bradley told News13 that one of his biggest priorities is to aggressively tackle the displacement of residents from Creekside Village Apartments by making decisions that will bring closure to the situation. Mold in 30 of the complex’s 100 units in December forced many residents to be housed in hotels and other temporary living locations.

Bradley also defended himself against people in the community who have expressed concerns about a possible conflict of interest because he is also a member of the Florence County Council. The county council does not give any money, nor do they appoint members or have any relationship to the housing authority, he said.

If anything, Bradley said his expertise in the political realm as a councilman should add value and allow him to make decisions that improve the housing authority and its residents.

Bradley also said he addressed the potential conflict of interest with the county’s attorney prior to accepting the appointment.

Before Bradley took over, the authority had been without an executive director since March after Clamentine Elmore was put on paid administrative leave and then fired weeks later. The authority still has not said why those actions were taken.

News13 received a tip that her termination was because of concerns about contracts and the use of federal funds, and the authority’s chairman, Douglass Hawkins, said in a statement that Elmore’s termination was in the “best interest of the housing authority.”

Human Resources Director Justin Hanna was fired in March, and another board member, Elishann Redden, resigned in March, citing health reasons.

Then, in April, board member Linda Becote was removed in a unanimous vote by Florence City Council, which is responsible for making appointments to the Housing Authority board.

An affidavit presented at the meeting said a $1,400 check from the Housing Authority that was signed by Becote went to her catering business to pay for a party for Elmore.

There were also accusations that Becote used “special treatment” in the way her home was maintained and repaired. Becote lived in one of the properties owned by the Housing Authority.

At the time, Becote’s attorney, John Bledsoe of Hartsville, called the allegations “falsehoods” and said he planned to appeal her removal to the South Carolina Supreme Court.