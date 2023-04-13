FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Piggly Wiggly in Florence has relocated and has officially opened its doors with a completely renovated building.

Piggly Wiggly was previously located at the Florence Mall plaza and is now located across town along Cherokee Road.

Marty Massey, the store manager, said although the store relocated across town, the amount of shoppers has increased.

“Our business has more than doubled,” Massey said. “Our customers are very happy with our changes and we are here to serve everybody.”

Customers added that the store’s proximity to Downtown Florence makes the store easily accessible and a quick stop shop for all of their needs.

Massey said Piggly Wiggly serves as a local testament of the City of Florence. Every aisle is named after a street in Florence.

He called the store a ‘neighborhood’ Piggly Wiggly. The newly renovated store has a sushi bar, a bakery, deli, flower department, and has an increase of inventory.

The store was still operating before all of the renovations were completed.

Massey said even when the store was partially opened, the numbers still beat the previous location. Massey said the renovations started in June.

“We moved here June 1 and since then we have completely renovated the building and we are ready to do business,” he said.