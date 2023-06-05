FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A stray kitten walking in the road in Florence was rescued by longtime News13 photographer Curtis Graham on Monday.
The kitten was walking in circles in the road near David McLeod Boulevard and Bentree Lane. Graham stopped, got out of his car, and brought the kitten to safety.
Another person provided a blanket, and the kitten was taken to a local vet to be checked out.
