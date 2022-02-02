No injuries after Tuesday morning fire in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a structure fire in Florence, according to the city’s fire department.

Crews were dispatched at about 9:30 a.m. to 713 Boyd Street, according to the fire department. When firefighters arrived, fire was coming out of the front, back and side of the building.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The fire department urged residents to make sure heating sources are away from flammable materials, and that homes have working smoke alarms.