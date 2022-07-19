FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man faces Medicaid provider fraud after claiming he gave mental health services to Florence clients, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Tommel Devon Hayes, 45, of Goldsboro, has been charged with three counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses and one count of medical assistance provider fraud. He was arrested Monday.

Hayes, who owns Clearscreen LLC in Columbia, obtained more than $10,000 between October 2015 and January 2018 that he intended to use to defraud the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, according to the announcement. He is also accused of making and submitting fake documents and claims to South Carolina’s Medicaid program for mental health services to people in Greenville and Florence, which he never provided.

If convicted of the obtaining a signature or property by false pretenses charge, he can face a penalty and spend up to 10 years in prison. If found guilty for medical assistance provider fraud, he faces a $1,000 fine and up to three years in prison.