FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating a homicide after a body was found Sunday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
The body was found in the 600 block of Brunson Street, Brandt said.
Police were called at about 3 p.m. for a cardiac arrest call and found a person dead at the scene, according to Brandt. The investigation led officials to investigating the death as a homicide.
The person was identified as Tony Michael Smooth, 30, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.