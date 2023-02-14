FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in Florence, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of Ingram Street and Cannon Street after several reports of shots fired, police said.

A shooting scene was located in the 700 block of Ingram Street, where police learned the victim was taken to a hospital by a third-party where he died, according to police.

The name of the person killed hasn’t been released.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email mfrye@cityofflorence.com.