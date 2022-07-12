FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday in a shooting in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting happened at 11:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street, Brandt said. A home was damaged and one person inside the home was shot.

The person was taken to a hospital for their injuries and is expected to survive, Brandt said.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

