Florence, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed Sunday afternoon in a shooting in Florence.
Police said it happened about 4:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Commander Street and that officers found the victim dead outside a home.
No other information was immediately available.
Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Lance Cpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or email him at Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.
