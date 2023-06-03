One person was shot Friday night at Sedgefield Apartment Complex.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was shot Friday night at Sedgefield Apartment Complex in Florence, according to police.

The apartment complex is located on Second Loop Road in Florence.

Captain Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department said the incident happened around 10 p.m. last night.

Drulis said the person shot was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

