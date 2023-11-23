FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence couple hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner in Timrod Park.

The “One Table” event included gospel performances, free food, and drinks.

Timrod Park served as the backdrop for a Florence couple offering Thanksgiving dinner to those who otherwise might not have a hot meal.

News13 spoke with an event organizer who said they expected more than 500 people to attend.

The event was organized by Bryan and Jody Ransom. The couple started planning in August and with the help of local churches and businesses, they were able to provide not only food, but fellowship.

Jody Ransom said an event like this is important because the Florence community comes from multiple different backgrounds.

“We need to know how to be able to know each other,” Jody Ransom said. “How to pull together. How to support one another. So regardless of socio-economic backgrounds, politics, religion, race. To be able to come together to support each other is just so important.”

Food ranged from deserts to stuffing. The couple said leading up to the event. The couple said leading up to the event, they were told they should maybe wait until next year, but Bryan Ransom said if they did, it would never happen and months later, it paid off.

“There were a couple were…that actually said, ‘hey I’ve been wanting something like this to happen in Florence,” Bryan ransom said. “Thank you so much for doing it.”

Jody Ransom said not only does the event help vulnerable communities like the homeless population, but it also helps Florence local who weren’t born here.

“He had come to California about twenty years ago to this community and had not spent thanksgiving with anyone since he had been here,” Jody Ransom said. “And so, he came out for this event, and he was meeting people and connecting with the community. And even after he finished his meal, he was staying.”

