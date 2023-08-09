FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – One year ago on Wednesday, a Florence County paramedic and motorcyclist were killed after a vehicle crossed the median and hit several first responders who were already on the scene of another crash.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway. Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, also of Florence, died after a vehicle crossed the median and hit several first responders who were working at the scene of an initial crash, Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said. The second crash happened about .2 miles away from the first one.

At least four people, including two law-enforcement officers, were among those who were hit by a car that drove into the crash scene, according to Florence County Emergency Medical Services, which posted about the incident on Facebook.

The Florence County Emergency Medical Services released a statement about the one year anniversary of the crash on its Facebook page:

“365 days. 1 year. From one perspective it is a long time. From another perspective it is a moment, a blink. It has been 1 year since we experienced the worst of what we can even imagine, the loss of one of our own.

There are no words that lessen the pain of losing Sara. As a paramedic she exemplified the characteristics you would like to see. She was kind, compassionate, and dedicated to making things better for the people she took care of. She loved her job and it showed. She was so much more than that.

She was a wonderful human being. She wanted to see people happy and would do so much to make them smile. Today has been a hard day for Sara’s family, friends & co-workers. While time does heal wounds that healing time may be different for each person.

When the wound heals it leaves a scar. This scar is a reminder that will always be with us. But even without a scar there is no way we would ever forget. We miss her every day. Tears have been shed today. Many stories have been shared.

Most of those stories have led to laughter and she wouldn’t have it any other way. Sara would want us to laugh. She would want us to remember the happy things because they would make us smile. So that is what we choose to do.

In our remembrance, Florence County EMS sends our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Gregg family. We share their loss and are forever linked because of this tragedy. Because Sara believed in helping others learn, there is a learning point in this statement.

If you are approaching an emergency scene where providers are working, you will see lights. Slow down. Use extreme caution. Follow the instructions of the providers on scene. They will get you through as soon and as safely as possible.

While it may be inconvenient for you, it could be life or death for those who are being cared for. We want our patients to receive the best we have to offer. We also want to go home to our families when our work is done.

To all first responder members: stay vigilant and safe. Take care of each other. On your left.”