FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 100 classic cars lined up Saturday morning at the Highland Methodist Church for a classic car cruise-in and toy drive.

Palmetto Cruisers hosted its annual Cruisers4Kids toy drive on Saturday, a toy drive that started 30 years ago.

The community was encouraged to bring a new unopened toy or a cash donation to cover the parking fee.

“This is just our year-long event that we worked so hard to get to this point,” said Davy McClary, President of the Palmetto Cruisers. “All of our shows this year led to this, the money and stuff that we take in, help the children and the families that are local.”

Keianna Benson | News13

A 9-year-old participant shared why he chose a classic Jeep as his favorite.

“My dad is in the Air Force, so I saw this plate and it said U.S. Airforce and it’s a veteran,” said Phillip Johnson, of Louisiana.

Kids had the chance to go around and look at the different cars and pick their favorite by placing a trophy in front of it.

They received a free Palmetto Cruisers t-shirt for their participation and even had a chance to meet and take a picture with the Grinch.

Keianna Benson | News13

The Palmetto Cruisers’ President said that the proceeds of the event will go to those in need.

“Proceeds go to help families in need, of course the toys, and we also have gift cards for families that cannot afford a meal for Christmas,” said McClary.

Palmetto Cruisers hosts events throughout the year, including Cruisers for Cops Shops and annual car shows.

To learn more about how to donate to the needs of this community, visit the Palmetto Cruisers website.