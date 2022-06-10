FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A passenger was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Debra Ann Robinson, 57, of Florence, died after being taken to a hospital, according to von Lutcken.

The crash happened at at about 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Irby Street and Palmetto Street, von Lutcken said.

News13 has reached out to the Florence Police Department for more details about the crash.