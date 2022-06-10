FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A passenger was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
Debra Ann Robinson, 57, of Florence, died after being taken to a hospital, according to von Lutcken.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
The crash happened at at about 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Irby Street and Palmetto Street, von Lutcken said.
News13 has reached out to the Florence Police Department for more details about the crash.