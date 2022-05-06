FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in April in Florence has died, according to an announcement Friday from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Dennis McElroy, 56, of Florence, died on Wednesday after being hit on April 23 on East Palmetto Street. Lutcken said that McElroy, who was a pedestrian at the time, was hit at about midnight in front of Club Qulture.

He died in a hospital.

Lutcken said that the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death.

Information on if anyone will be charged was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.