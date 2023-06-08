The winner picked out a $10 scratch off.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Pee Dee man won $375,000 on his first time ever playing the lottery, according to lottery officials.

The man bought the winning ticket at the Mini Mart on 201 E. National Cemetery Road in Florence, lottery officials said.

The man, who bought a $10 scratch off, said the win took him by surprise. He said he has not spent any of his winnings yet.

“It was wonderful, and I haven’t bought a ticket since,” he said.

The odds of winning $375,000 playing the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game are about 1 in 960,000, according to lottery officials.

The Mini Mart in Florence received a commission of $3,750 for selling the ticket.