FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Pee Dee man won $375,000 on his first time ever playing the lottery, according to lottery officials.
The man bought the winning ticket at the Mini Mart on 201 E. National Cemetery Road in Florence, lottery officials said.
The man, who bought a $10 scratch off, said the win took him by surprise. He said he has not spent any of his winnings yet.
“It was wonderful, and I haven’t bought a ticket since,” he said.
The odds of winning $375,000 playing the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game are about 1 in 960,000, according to lottery officials.
The Mini Mart in Florence received a commission of $3,750 for selling the ticket.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.
