FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the Florence Regional Airport next weekend, and residents on both sides of the aisle said they are looking forward to the event.

Lynn Newsome, who owns Trumpville in the Carolinas, a Trump merchandise store in Darlington, said he started selling the merchandise during the 2016 election and has been in business ever since. He said he plans to sell his products at the rally and looks forward meeting like-minded voters.

“I’m 75 years old,” Newsome said. “I remember the presidents back to Eisenhower. I was never a political person until Trump came along. And what I like about him- he does what he says he’s going to do.”

He said he plans to open a second location in Columbus County, North Carolina, within the next two months to capitalize on the upcoming election.

“No. 1 would be sales,” he said when asked what he is looking forward to most at the rally.

Trumpville sells everything from t-shirts and yard signs to socks and enjoys several repeat customers. Johnny Tiller said he comes by two to three times most weeks and plans to attend the rally with his son.

“I’m looking to see the excitement of the people just like me,” Tiller said. “We believe in something and we want to stand up for what’s right and we know Trump will do the right thing,” Tiller said. “I’m there to see Trump and his message.”

Trystan Elliott said he plans to attend the rally even though he doesn’t support the former president.

“If he wants to run again in 2024, that’s his prerogative,” Elliott said. “Hopefully America won’t make that mistake again.”

He said he hopes the experience will give him insight on the political system.

“I’m not going to go to start trouble,” Elliott said. “That’s not what a decent person does on either side of the aisle. I’m going to be respectful, observe, listen and try to learn.”

A spokesperson for the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said officials are in the process of putting together a response plan for the rally.

The “Save America Rally” will take place at 7 p.m. March 12. Doors will open at 2 p.m.