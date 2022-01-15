Pee Dee shoppers clearing store shelves, power crews gearing up ahead of predicted ice storm

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Empty or nearly empty store shelves and hundreds of utility crews were a common sight in the Pee Dee Saturday as people braced for looming winter weather.

Up to a quarter-inch of ice is possible in some areas of the Pee Dee on Sunday, according to News13 Meteorologist Tony Chiavaroli. The storm is expected to begin with rain late Saturday night before changing over to freezing rain early Sunday.

That forecast prompted shoppers on Saturday to snap up goods in many stores, including the Food Lion on W. Palmetto Street in Florence. Shopper Amy Singleton, who provided News13 with several photos of barren store shelves, said she saw very few employees around.

Singleton said it appeared that people were “panic buying” in preparation for the wintry weather.





Photos courtesy Ann Singleton

The forecast also prompted utility crews to begin staging in the area in case the storm results in widespread power outages in the region. As many as 300 trucks were lined up in the parking area outside the Florence Center.





Photos: Jack Bilyeu

