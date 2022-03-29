FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Tuesday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police were called to the 200 block of Bentree Lane after reports of a shooting at an apartment complex, Brandt said. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspects ran away before officers arrived, Brandt said.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191 or email esieban@cityofflorence.com.