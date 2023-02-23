FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is investigating after a person was hit and killed by a car on Wednesday, Capt. Mike Brandt said in a news release.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of West Lucas Street near North Schlitz Drive, according to Brandt. Officers found a pedestrian severely injured in the roadway.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later died. Brandt said officers learned that at least one vehicle had hit the pedestrian while he was in the roadway.

The person hit by the car has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

No other information was immediately available.