FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said.

The person, who died at the scene, was from Darlington, Ridgeway said. Their name has not been released.

Ridgeway said the person was walking west on W. Palmetto Street when they were hit by a car that was also going west. The 34-year-old driver was not hurt.

No additional information was immediately available.

