FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting Thursday evening in Florence injured one person, police said.

Officers got a call about a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. and responded to the 900 block of West Darlington Street. One person with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening was taken to the hospital by EMS.

According to police, the person had been driving on West Marion Street near Curry Lane when shots were fired into their vehicle. Another vehicle near Curry Lane and Darlington Street was also damaged by gunfire.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to Florence police Cpl. Scott at 843 665-3191 or TSScott@cityofflorence.com.

