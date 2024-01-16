FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot in the leg Monday evening while playing basketball at Levy Park in Florence, police said.

Officers responded at about 5 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the park and were told by Florence County sheriff’s deputies that the male victim had already been taken to the hospital.

Deputies were already in the area investigating a shooting reported in the area of Sundance Street and after talking to the victim, they found shell cases at Levy Park and determined that that was where the shooting happened.

According to Florence police, investigators talked to the victim after he was released from the hospital and he told them he was playing basketball at the park when he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit in the leg.

No additional information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.