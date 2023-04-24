FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a subject who is wanted for questioning for identity and bank fraud.
The alleged bank fraud incident happened at South State Bank, 2021 Hoffmeyer Dr. on Thursday.
Contact LCpl Mattis of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tmattis@cityofflorence.com with any information regarding this incident.
