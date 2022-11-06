FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival was held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Florence.

The first South Carolina Pecan Festival took place in 2003, according to the event’s website. A non-profit, the Florence Downtown Development Corp., organizes the event each year.

Approximately 50,000 people are expected to attend, as it is the area’s largest event, the website says.

Planning for the event takes 10 months each year, according to the website. More than 1,000 hours of volunteer work are needed to produce the event.

Courtesy: Dan Klintworth/News13

The annual event’s mission is to unite the Pee Dee community.

“While preserving history and tradition, the SC Pecan Festival strives to stimulate the local economy, entertain and involve the community and visitors in a fun-filled atmosphere,” the website says.

Those who attended were promised a day full of food, fun and outstanding entertainment.