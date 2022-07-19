FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Cows were spotted Tuesday morning roaming a parking lot near Food Lion in Florence.

Madison D. Johnson took photos and said she saw the cows at about 9 a.m. when she got to work near Food Lion and Lowe’s off Pamplico Highway.

Johnson said fire officials showed up at about 9:20 a.m. and animal control at about 10 a.m.

“They seemed to have a hard time capturing them,” Johnson told News13 in a message. “I don’t know the exact time but I think it was closer to lunch time before they finally got them.”

The three cows broke out of a trailer that was being pulled by a truck, according to the Florence Police Department.

It took three hours of “wrangling,” and the “cows were apprehended safely,” police said.

News13 has reached out to officials for more information.