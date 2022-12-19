FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was found dead in an empty lot Sunday night after officers reported hearing gunshots, according to the Florence Police Department.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Brunson Street in Florence, police said. Officers responded to the area after hearing gunshots, where they found one person dead.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office and the FPD are investigating the shooting as a homicide. This is the fifth shooting on Brunson Street in 2022.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Cpl. Sieban of the FPD at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

Count on News13 for updates.