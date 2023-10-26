Editor’s note: The web story has been changed to accurately reflect the condition of the victim. Florence police initially told News13 the woman was dead.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway on Warley Street in Florence after a woman was found unresponsive, according to Lt. Stephen Starling with the Florence Police Department.

Starling said the woman was taken to the hospital and police are currently investigating the incident.

Additional details will be released as it becomes available.

